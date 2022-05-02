12 hurt in turbulent SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight

12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence

The injured passengers have been taken to hospital

PTI
PTI,
  • May 02 2022, 00:43 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 00:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

At least 12 passengers on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight were injured on Sunday when it faced severe turbulence during descent, sources said. 

The injured passengers have been taken to hospital, they said. 

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."

Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said.

"SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Spicejet
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 