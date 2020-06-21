13-year-old girl kidnapped, gangraped; 3 minors among 6 held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh before being kidnapped to Rajasthan, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl has been rescued from Jaipur and six persons, including her female friend and two other minors, have been arrested in connection with the crime, the official said.

The victim's father, who hails from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 16, saying that his daughter who lived with her aunt in Dewas and went to a school, had gone missing, police said.

"Police have arrested six persons, including a minor girl, and efforts are on to nab three other accused involved in the kidnapping and gangrape case," District Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishnaveni Desavatu said.

"The accused girl helped others involved in the crime to kidnap the victim from Dewas railway station on June 15," she added.

According to the SP, the accused girl took the victim on her two-wheeler to a hotel in the city, where Rohit Khatik (23), Ajay Khatik (20), Vishal Goswami raped her.

Two other accused- Aman Khatik (18) and Netash Tiwari (19)- also raped her later and took her to Rajasthan, Desavatu said.

The crime branch of Jaipur police later tracked down the victim and two accused there, she added.

"Aman, Netash and three minors- the accused girl- and two staffers of the hotel, have been arrested along with the manager of the hotel, Lokesh Lal (35), for their involvement in the crime," she said.

Three other accused Rohit, Ajay and Vishal are absconding, she said.