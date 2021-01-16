1,949 children adopted in last 6 months: CARA

A total of 1,949 children were adopted in the last six months, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) said on Friday.
In a statement, the CARA said in the second and third quarter of 2019-20, the adoption figure was 849 and 885 respectively, while in 2020-21 it increased to 966 and 983 in the second and third quarter.
Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Chairperson, Steering Committee of CARA virtually addressed the officers and staff of the authority on its sixth annual day here on Friday.
According to CARA, it has also conducted a series of virtual programmes on the diverse aspects of adoption, and trained more than 2,500 social workers and stakeholders from all states and union territories during the year.
