1,949 children adopted in last 6 months: CARA

1,949 children adopted in last 6 months: CARA

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 16 2021, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 00:05 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A total of 1,949 children were adopted in the last six months, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) said on Friday.

In a statement, the CARA said in the second and third quarter of 2019-20, the adoption figure was 849 and 885 respectively, while in 2020-21 it increased to 966 and 983 in the second and third quarter.

Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Chairperson, Steering Committee of CARA virtually addressed the officers and staff of the authority on its sixth annual day here on Friday.

According to CARA, it has also conducted a series of virtual programmes on the diverse aspects of adoption, and trained more than 2,500 social workers and stakeholders from all states and union territories during the year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

adoption

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 