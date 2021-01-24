20-year-old girl becomes Uttarakhand CM for a day

20-year-old Shrishti Goswami becomes Uttarakhand CM for a day

Hailing from Haridwar, Shrishti Goswami was made CM of the state to mark the National Girl Child Day on January 24

Shrishti Goswami. Credit: Shrishti Goswami Facebook account

What appears like a replica of a Bollywood film ‘Nayak’ in real life, a 20-year-old girl from Uttarakhand was made the chief minister of the state for one day. She is also the state’s first woman chief minister.

Hailing from Haridwar, Shrishti Goswami was made CM of the state to mark the National Girl Child Day on January 24.

Goswami, a student of B.Sc agriculture at a Roorkee-based institution, was chosen for the post after she was elected as the CM of ‘Bal Vidhan Sabha’ (Children’s State Assembly) in May 2018, an event organised by the state commission for protection of child rights and to help children understand the democratic system of the country.

As the CM of the state, Goswami is set to review the development work carried out in Uttarakhand, according to reports. Officers of 12 department would give five-minute presentations to her on their respective departmental plans and progress.

“I wholeheartedly thank CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for allowing me to become CM of Uttarakhand for one day. On January 24, the National Girl Child Day, officials from various departments will make five-minute-long presentations before me. I will give them suggestions, particularly on the issues related to girl-child safety,” Goswami told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Goswami represented India at the Girls International Leadership summit held in Thailand in 2019. She also said that she would want to give her inputs to the government on the agriculture sector in her stint as CM.

Uttarakhand
Trivendra Singh Rawat
National Girl Child Day

