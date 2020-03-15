218 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrive in India

A total of 218 Indians, including 211 students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrived in India on Sunday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

He further said all of them will be quarantined for 14 days.

"218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI (government of India) is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are!," Muraleedharan tweeted.

218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are! Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly @cgmilan1 @airindiain .@DrSJaishankar — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) March 15, 2020

"Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly @cgmilan1 @airindiain @DrSJaishankar," he added.