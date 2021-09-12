2+2 talks between India, Australia very productive: PM

2+2 talks between India, Australia very productive: PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the 2+2 talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 12 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 00:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described first 2+2 talks between India and Australia as very productive, and said this was a sign of growing strategic convergence between both countries.

He also thanked his counterpart Scott Morrison for his focus on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two counties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the 2+2 talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton.

The two Australian ministers also paid a courtesy visit to Modi later, a PMO statement said.

Also Read | India, Australia emphasise on shared vision of free, open & inclusive Indo-Pacific region

Modi tweeted, "Was happy to meet Ministers @MarisePayne and @PeterDutton_MP. The 1st Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue between India and Australia was very productive. I thank my friend @ScottMorrisonMP for his focus on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our nations."

The PMO added that a number of issues were discussed during the ministerial meeting, including possibilities of further expanding bilateral strategic and economic cooperation, the common approach of both countries towards the Indo-Pacific region, and the growing importance of the Indian community in Australia as a human-bridge between both sides.

Appreciating Morrison for his role in rapidly advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership instituted between both countries last year, Modi renewed his invitation to him to visit India at his earliest convenience, it said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
Australia
Foreign Relations
Diplomacy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944

Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

 