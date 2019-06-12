3 girls drown in Yamuna in UP's Banda

Three girls drowned in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kherha village here, they said.

"Around 12.00 noon, Priti, Kiran and Shikha, in the age group of 9-11 years, ventured deep into the river while taking bath. They died trying to save each other from drowning," Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

The bodies were fished out with the help of villagers and boatmen and sent for post-mortem, the officer added.