4 hurt in stampede at Telangana over India vs Australia match tickets

Four persons were injured in a stampede at Gymkhana Ground in Telangana after a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered to get tickets for the upcoming India versus Australia match.

The match is scheduled for September 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

A stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground after a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered there to get tickets for India versus Australia match, scheduled for 25th Sept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Police baton charged to disperse the crowd. 4 people injured.

Police used batons to disperse the crowd.

More to follow...