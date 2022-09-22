4 hurt in stampede at Telangana over Ind vs Aus tickets

4 hurt in stampede at Telangana over India vs Australia match tickets

Police used baton to disperse the crowd

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 14:22 ist

Four persons were injured in a stampede at Gymkhana Ground in Telangana after a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered to get tickets for the upcoming India versus Australia match. 

The match is scheduled for September 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Police used batons to disperse the crowd. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
Hyderabad
India News
India vs Australia
stampede

What's Brewing

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

Solo plays and women’s voices

Solo plays and women’s voices

 