41,965 new Covid-19 cases in India; over 30K infections from Kerala alone

41,965 new Covid cases in India; 30K from Kerala alone

With Wednesday's figures, the death toll from the virus rose to 4,39,020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2021, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 09:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Wednesday reported 41,965 new Covid-19 cases, 33,964 recoveries and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Of these, Kerala accounted for 30,203 new coronavirus infections and 115 fatalities.

The tally of total cases is 3,28,10,845. Active cases now stand at 3,78,181.

India has administered 65,41,13,508 vaccines so far with 1,33,18,718 doses given in last 24 hours.

