41,965 new Covid-19 cases in India; over 30K infections from Kerala alone

India on Wednesday reported 41,965 new Covid-19 cases, 33,964 recoveries and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Of these, Kerala accounted for 30,203 new coronavirus infections and 115 fatalities.

With Wednesday's figures, the death toll from the virus rose to 4,39,020.

The tally of total cases is 3,28,10,845. Active cases now stand at 3,78,181.

India has administered 65,41,13,508 vaccines so far with 1,33,18,718 doses given in last 24 hours.