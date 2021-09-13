4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Kargil, Ladakh

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Kargil, Ladakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2021, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 10:39 ist

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil, Ladakh at 9.16 am today, the National Center for Seismology informed.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ladakh
Earthquake
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

 