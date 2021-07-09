43,393 new infections, 911 fatalities: India's single-day Covid cases seen plateauing

Single-day Covid cases plateau with 43K new infections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 09 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 10:27 ist
A health worker conducts a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) to a patient at the Kanaswadi Public Health Centre (PHC) on the outskirts of Bangalore.

India on Friday reported 43,393 new Covid-19 cases as the daily infections in the country continued to remain above 40,000. In the last 24 hours, 911 new fatalities took the death toll to 4,05,939.

Except for three instances when single-day infections dropped below the 40,000-mark, daily cases have mostly remained between the 40,000 and 50,000 level since third week of June.

The death toll has climbed to 4,05,939 with 911 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.49 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19 per cent,  the data updated at 8 am showed.   

A decrease of 1,977 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,90,708 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 42,70,16,605, while the daily positivity rate  was recorded at 2.42 per cent.

It has been less than three  per cent for 18 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.36 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,98,88,284, while the case fatality rate  stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 36.89 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.   

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,  30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

(with inputs from agencies)

