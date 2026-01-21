Despite challenges, we will win through hard work: Nitin Nabin's first address as BJP president

<p>New Delhi: In his first address after he took over as party president, Nitin Nabin said that politics is responsibility, not luxury or comfort. He said that BJP is the only party where one does not need to be part of any family or dynasty to rise through the ranks. </p> <p>He said that the first challenge for him will be the upcoming assembly polls. “I am confident that despite the challenges we will face, the party’s karyakartas, through their hard work, will help us win,” Nabin said. </p> .Nitin Nabin is my boss in party matters, says Narendra Modi | BJP President takes charge.<p>Nabin also praised Modi in his maiden speech. “By making governance a form of service, PM Modi, in the last 25 years – first in Gujarat and now at the centre – has been a source of inspiration for workers like me. I was the National General Secretary and I saw you listening to each and every person during the Sadbhavana Mission programme. And after it ended, you spoke to us in your green room with such emotion,” Nabin said. </p> . <p>He also praised Modi for the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the Deepam row in Tamil Nadu and the 150 years of Vande Mataram. </p>