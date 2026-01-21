Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Despite challenges, we will win through hard work: Nitin Nabin's first address as BJP president

He said that BJP is the only party where one does not need to be part of any family or dynasty to rise through the ranks.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 01:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 01:30 IST
BJPIndian Politicsnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us