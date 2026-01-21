Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt suspends Excise DC, superintendent

The allegation that they accepted a bribe has been proven prima facie, the order issued by the excise wing of the finance department stated.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 01:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 01:23 IST
Karnatakasuspended

Follow us on :

Follow Us