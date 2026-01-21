Karnataka govt suspends Excise DC, superintendent

<p>Bengaluru: The state government issued an order suspending Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Nayak and Excise Superintendent Thammanna K M following their arrest by the Lokayukta while accepting bribe.</p>.Karnataka suspends senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao over 'obscene conduct' after 'sleazy' videos surface.<p>The allegation that they accepted a bribe has been proven prima facie, the order issued by the excise wing of the finance department stated. Nayak and Thammanna were trapped by Lokayukta sleuths while accepting a bribe and arrested on January 17. This has given ammunition to the Opposition BJP to attack the Congress government over corruption.</p>