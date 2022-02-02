439 terrorists, 109 officers killed after Article 370

439 terrorists, 109 security personnel killed since Article 370 was abrogated, says govt

98 civilians were also killed in these incidents and private properties worth about Rs 5.3 crore were damaged since then

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2022, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 17:02 ist
541 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed on August 5, 2019. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel were killed in 541 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed on August 5, 2019, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Rai said 98 civilians were also killed in these incidents and private properties worth about Rs 5.3 crore were damaged since then.

"During these incidents, no significant public property has been damaged," he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir
Nityanand Rai
terrorists

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 