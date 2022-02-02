439 terrorists, 109 security personnel killed since Article 370 was abrogated, says govt

As many as 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel were killed in 541 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed on August 5, 2019, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.
Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Rai said 98 civilians were also killed in these incidents and private properties worth about Rs 5.3 crore were damaged since then.
"During these incidents, no significant public property has been damaged," he added.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Small satellites take to the skies
Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold
DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections
The world's longest-reigning monarchs
DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself
Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession
Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years
'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'