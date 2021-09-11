4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said.
It said the earthquake occurred at 5.58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.
People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims
Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais