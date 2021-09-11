4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

It said the earthquake occurred at 5.58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km

PTI
PTI, Gopeshwar ,
  • Sep 11 2021, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 13:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said.

It said the earthquake occurred at 5.58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.

People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said. 

Earthquake
Uttarakhand
India News
Chamoli

