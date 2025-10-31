<p>Vijayapura: BJP leader Vijugouda Patil’s son Samarthgouda and his friends allegedly assaulted and abused a staffer of toll booth at Kannoli on Vijayapura-Kalaburagi highway after being asked to pay the toll, on Thursday.</p>.<p>The purported video of Samarthgouda and his friends assaulting the toll booth employee, Sangappa, has gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>Samarthgouda and his friends were travelling to Sindagi from Vijayapura in a Jeep when he was stopped at Kannoli toll booth.</p>.<p>When asked to pay the toll fee, Samarthgouda reportedly told the staff, "Do you know who I am... I am the son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil.” Samarthgouda and his friends assaulted and abused the toll booth staff when the latter asked “which Vijugouda?”</p>.RSS route march in Chittapur: Karnataka High Court orders fresh meeting on November 7.<p>Sangappa, who sustained injuries in the assault, was rushed to Sindagi taluk hospital.</p>.<p>The toll staff, however, have not lodged a police complaint out of fear. Vijugouda Patil, brother of Minister Shivanand Patil, had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly elections against M B Patil from Babaleshwar constituency.</p>