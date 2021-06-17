5 aircrafts damaged at Ahmedabad airport

5 aircrafts of IndiGo, GO FIRST damaged at Ahmedabad airport due to thunderstorm

This impacted all airlines' aircraft parked at Ahmedabad airport.

Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Five aircraft of IndiGo and GO FIRST have been damaged at the Ahmedabad airport due to an unexpected thunderstorm, aviation industry sources said on Thursday. 

Three aircraft of IndiGo with registration numbers VT- IVO, VT-ITD and VT-IVQ and two aircraft of GO FIRST with registration numbers VT-WGV and VT-WJG were damaged on Wednesday evening, they said.

Asked about this matter, IndiGo said: "Ahmedabad airport was hit by an unexpected thunderstorm with extremely high winds last evening. This impacted all airlines' aircraft parked at Ahmedabad airport." 

"Three IndiGo aircraft sustained minor/non-structural damages which will require replacement of certain parts. The aircraft shall be in operations after necessary repairs," it added.

GO FIRST, previously known as GoAir, did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

