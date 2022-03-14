5 Indian students killed in Canada road accident

The victims were aged between 21 and 24 years

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 14 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 11:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a tragic incident, five Indian students have been killed here in a road accident in Canada’s Ontario, Canadian police said.

The Canadian Press reported that the incident, between a van and a tractor trailer, took place on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario.

Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar were pronounced dead at the scene, it said.

The victims were aged between 21 and 24 years. The police said that they were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.

High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria termed the incident a “heart-breaking tragedy”.

“Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance,” he said on Twitter.

