<p>Washington: President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he may tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that he could supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles if the war is not settled.</p><p>Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Israel, Trump said he is looking to ensure Ukraine gets a fresh supply of weapons at the request of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.</p><p>"They'd like to have Tomahawks. That's a step up," Trump said.</p>