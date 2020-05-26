5 killed after car falls into river in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Dhanabad,
  • May 26 2020, 12:48 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 13:04 ist
Five persons, including a two-year-old girl, were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a river in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday, police said.

The Kolkata-bound vehicle hit the divider on a bridge on National Highway 2 around 5 am and fell into the Khudia river. Four of a family, including the two-year-old girl, and the driver died on the spot, Govindpur police station in- charge Surendra Kumar Singh said.

"The deceased persons were identified by their Aadhaar cards and driver's licence. Initial investigation suggests they were on their way to Kolkata from Bihar's Gaya district. Their family members have been informed about the accident," he said.

All the deceased were residents of Kolkata, the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post- mortem examination.

