50-bed private Covid-19 hospital with oxygen plants opens in Greater Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is one of the worst-hit districts in the state

  • May 06 2021, 17:21 ist
Hit hard by the pandemic, local people have been claiming that there is a shortage of healthcare resources. Credit: PTI Photo

A 50-bed private hospital for Covid-19 patients with its own oxygen generation plants opened on Thursday in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the facility said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is one of the worst-hit districts in the state with an official death toll of 261 and over 8,300 active cases of the coronavirus.

Hit hard by the pandemic, local people have been claiming that there is a shortage of healthcare resources like medicines, oxygen and hospital beds, even as the district administration refuted them.

The multi-specialty Asclepius Hospital is located at Haldoni Mod in Greater Noida and is admitting patients from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Delhi, a statement said.

The hospital's managing partner, Amit Jaiswal, said they installed dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants to overcome the oxygen crisis being faced in the Delhi-NCR.

“We are producing 9,000 litres of oxygen every 90 minutes,” Jaiswal claimed.

