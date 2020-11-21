57 civil service officer trainees test positive for Covid-19 at LBSNAA

Fifty-seven of 428 civil service officer trainees at the at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie have tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Saturday.

This prompted the academy to decide to conduct all activities, including training, online till the midnight of December 3.

The officers are in the academy for the 95th Foundation Course, which is conducted for new entrants to the Civil Services.

"The academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the district administration, Dehradun," an official statement said.

All officer trainees who have tested positive have been quarantined in a dedicated Covid-19 Care Centre. "Since November 20, the academy has conducted more than 162 RT-PCR tests in coordination with district authorities," it said.

The protocols relating to social distancing, frequent hand wash and the wearing of masks are being strictly followed by the officer trainees and staff members. Food and other necessities are being delivered to them in their hostels by staff who are equipped adequately in protective gear, the statement added.