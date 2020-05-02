62 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 1,525

the infection showed no signs of abating. In the last 24 hours, 38 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the total to 441.

The latest COVID-19 bulletin said the toll remained the same at 33. Kurnool, the major COVID-19 hotbed in AP, recorded 25 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The district now has a total of 436 cases, with 360 active following the discharge of 66 and death of 10 coronavirus patients. Krishna district, the other major hotspot, reported 12 new cases, taking the total to 258 while two cases were added in neighbouring Guntur, with a total of 308.

Interestingly, Guntur topped the state inpatient discharges with 97, while it had eight casualties along with Krishna. Half of the 38 patients discharged in the last 24 hours were from Guntur, seven each from Krishna and West Godavari, two each from Anantapuramu and Chittoor and one from SPS Nellore.

That has left a total of 1,051 active cases in the state now. The bulletin said 5,943 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate to 1,08,403. Of that, 1,06,878 turned negative.