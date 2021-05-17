839 homes damaged in Maharashtra's Raigad as cyclone Tauktae strikes

839 homes damaged in Raigad as cyclone Tauktae strikes

A red alert has been sounded in the district, the release said

  May 17 2021, 16:13 ist
A man walks past a fallen tree on a street following heavy rains from Cyclone Tauktae. Credit: AFP Photo

Raigad in coastal Maharashtra received 23.42 millimetres of rainfall till 9 am on Monday in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, with the region also experiencing gusty winds since midnight that partially damaged 839 houses, a senior official said.

A release from the district collector's office said 8,383 people belonging to 2,263 families staying in homes along the seafront had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

It said a 50-year-old woman, identified as Neeta Naik, died in Uran in a wall collapse while selling vegetables by the roadside.

A red alert has been sounded in the district, the release said.

Assistant Fisheries Commissioner Suresh Bharti said all boats that were out in sea along the 240-kilometre coastline of the district had returned safely, while 25 boats from Mumbai were anchored in Dighi Port in the district. 

