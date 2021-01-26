86 personnel injured, 7 FIRs over farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade in the national capital, officials said here.

"Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district," a police official said.

More FIRs are expected to be registered, the police said.

Earlier in the day, the tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

According to a statement by police, 86 personnel have reported injuries in the violence.

A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble.

The Sayunkt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which comprises various farmer organisations, had proposed a "Kisan Tractor Rally" on Republic Day. The SKM had held several rounds of meetings with the Delhi Police in connection with their proposed tractor parade, the statement said.

They had given an undertaking to the police to take out a peaceful rally as per the proposed plans on four agreed upon routes, it added.

However, on Tuesday around 8.30 am, 6,000 to 7,000 tractors assembled at the Singhu border, it said.

Instead of going on the pre-decided route, they insisted upon going towards central Delhi and despite repeated requests, the farmers, led by Nihangs on their horses and equipped with swords, kirpans and fursas, charged at the police and broke through several layers of barricades, which were erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar, the statement said.