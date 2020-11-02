A-G declines consent for contempt case against AP CM

A-G declines consent for initiating contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh CM over letter to CJI

Timing of letter suspect, conduct was contumacious but CJI is seized of matter, says A-G

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
  • Nov 02 2020, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 17:05 ist
YS Jaganmohan Reddy's letter to the CJI contained allegations against the High Court and the top court judges. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Monday declined a consent for initiating contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for his letter to the Chief Justice of India, containing allegations against the High Court and the top court judges.

He said it would not be appropriate for him to deal with the matter as the CJI was seized of the matter, though he agreed that the timing of the letter was "suspect" and conduct of the persons was "contumacious".

He pointed out as the letter was addressed to the CJI and "he is well aware of the nature of allegations".

In response to a request for consent made by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay for a contempt action in the matter, Venugopal said "objectionable statements" were made in the October 6 letter of the CM to the CJI, which was released to the press on October 10 by his principal secretary Ajeya Kallam.

Venugopal maintained, "prima facie, the conduct of said persons is contumacious".

He also pointed out the timing of the letter as well as press conference was suspect in the background of an order passed by Justice N V Ramana on September 16 directing pending prosecution of elected representatives to be taken up and disposed of expeditiously.

He also cited Upadhyay's letter to point out there were 31 criminal cases pending against the Chief Minister but he preferred to decline his nod for initiating the contempt proceedings.

Under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, a consent from the Attorney General or Solicitor General is required for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against anyone.

