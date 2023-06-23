Aadhaar-enabled biometric system for all govt employees

All employees in government departments will now have to mark their attendance only through an Aadhaar-enabled biometric system, the Centre has directed. Officials said that the move was prompted after it was observed that employees are not marking attendance despite being registered on the system.

As per an order issued by the Personnel Ministry, a review of the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) has shown that a huge number of employees posted were not marking their attendance using the system. The government, the order said, was taking a serious note of the inattentiveness or laxity on the part of ministries, departments and organisations as well as the errant employees.

“It has been decided that ministries/ departments/organisations (MDOs) shall ensure that the employees posted there to mark their attendance using AEBAS without fail,” it said.

All ministries and departments have also been asked to ensure that the biometric machines remain functional; with heads of departments being asked to periodically monitor the marking of attendance. This, the order said, will ensure punctuality and sensitise their employees relating to office hours and late attendance, said the order issued to all central government ministries.

“Habitual late attendance and early leaving of office should be viewed seriously and essentially discouraged and action against the same may be initiated under the extant GOI rules,” the order said.

For divyang employees, the order said, appropriate arrangements are to be made, the order said.