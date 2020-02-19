Aadhaar verification notices to 127 Hyderabad residents not citizenship test, says UIDAI

The Unique Identification Development Authority of India (UIDAI) has revealed sending notices to 127 persons in Hyderabad asking them to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number.

The authority clarified that notice was sent after UIDAI’s Regional Office here received state police report stating that these 127 people obtained Aadhaar on false pretences. The police’s preliminary enquiry found they are illegal immigrants, who are not qualified to obtain an Aadhaar number.

Amid agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and apprehensions in a section of the society about the National Register of Citizens (NRC), UIDAI has clarified the notices have nothing to do with citizenship. "Cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident."

A UIDAI Hyderabad office’s notice dated February 3, which came to light on Tuesday, shows that a Hyderabadi man was asked to prove his Indian citizenship. The letter from Amita Bindroo, Deputy Director, UIDAI Hyderabad asked Md Sattar Khan, a daily wage earner, to appear for enquiry on February 20 "with all necessary documents in original to prove all your claims of citizenship and if you are not an Indian national, to prove that you have entered the Indian territory legally and your stay is valid."

UIDAI has on Wednesday issued a clarification reading: "Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship" and that "Aadhaar has got nothing to do with the citizenship issue as such."

However, UIDAI said that it has been mandated under the Aadhaar Act to ascertain residency of a person in India for 182 days prior to applying for Aadhaar. "Also, the Supreme Court of India in its landmark decision has directed UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants," the statement further said.

As per the Act, Aadhaar obtained on false documents by illegal immigrants are liable to be cancelled.

"After their (127 doubtful Aadhaar holders) replies are received and examined; if it is found and proved that any of them has obtained Aadhaar by submitting false documents or through false pretenses, then their Aadhaar is liable to be cancelled or suspended depending on the severity of the transgression. Severe errors like forged documents, etc., will lead to appropriate actions, including suspending /cancelling the Aadhaar,” UIDAI said.

Sometimes it becomes necessary to cancel the Aadhaar number when it is found that a resident has obtained it by submitting false biometrics or documents. It is a routine quality improvement process that UIDAI takes up regularly, officials add.

Since it might take the 127 individuals more time to collect their original documents that they had submitted for obtaining Aadhaar, as informed by the state police, the UIDAI has postponed the personal hearing to May 2020.