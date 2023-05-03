AAP MP seeks sanction to prosecute ED bosses

AAP MP Sanjay Singh writes to Union Finance Secy, seeks sanction for prosecution of ED Director, Assistant Director

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had on April 22 sent a legal notice to the probe agency asking it to issue an apology, or else face civil and criminal proceedings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2023, 14:59 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 14:59 ist
AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has written to the Union finance ministry secretary seeking sanction to prosecute Enforcement Department (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender Singh in connection with allegations made against him in Delhi excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had on April 22 sent a legal notice to the probe agency asking it to issue an apology, or else face civil and criminal proceedings for allegedly making false and derogatory claims against him in the Delhi excise policy case.

The legal notice, issued by Singh’s lawyer, was addressed to ED director Mishra and Assistant Director Singh.

"Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has written a letter to the Union Finance Secretary, seeking sanction for prosecuting ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender," the AAP said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The request has been made to prosecute the officers under Section 499 r/w Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for making defamatory and untrue statements about Sanjay Singh," the party added.

Ed sources said that the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the charge sheet out of which one reference is wrong and was typed inadvertently.

They said the agency has moved a petition in the court to rectify the anomaly in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet).

India News
AAP
Sanjay Singh
Enforcement Directorate
Union Finance Ministry

