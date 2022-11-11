AAP releases first list of 134 candidates for MCD polls

AAP releases first list of 134 candidates for Delhi civic polls

90% of the tickets have been awarded to AAP workers working at grassroots level, the party said in a statement

PTI,
  • Nov 11 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 21:54 ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls.

The names were announced following a long meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party. The list has more than 60 women candidates.

Ninety per cent of the tickets have been awarded to AAP workers working at grassroots level, the party said in a statement.

More than 20,000 workers had applied to get a ticket to contest the MCD polls, it said.

Earlier in the day, the party had released its list of 30 star campaigners while it's national convener Arvind Kejriwal also released the party's 10 guarantees for the polls, that included clearing the three landfill sites, corruption-free MCD, among other points.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

