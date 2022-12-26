Accused Sheezan Khan was in relationship with Tunisha Sharma but it ended in three months, say police

Actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma, has told investigators his relationship with her lasted for three months as it didn't work out between them and also spoke about the age gap between the two, a Vasai police official said on Monday.

The official said there is nothing so far to point out that Khan and Sharma decided to break up against the backdrop of the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police.

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where the incident occurred on Saturday, has recorded statements of 16 persons, he said. Sharma, 21, who was acting in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday.

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death: How suicides continue to haunt Indian entertainment industry

Khan was arrested on Sunday for abetment of suicide. "Tunisha's co-actors, crew, studio officials, and people present at the studio when the incident occurred are being questioned by the Vasai Virar Mira Bhayender (VVMB) Police to find out the trigger behind the suicide," the police official said.

Meanwhile, Khan was produced before a court in Vasai which remanded him in police custody till Wednesday. "Khan told the police he and Sharma were in a relationship which lasted for three months as they found it was not working out. Khan told us there was an age gap between the two as Khan was 27 years old and Tunisha was 21 years old," the official said.

Though their relationship stopped, both were on good terms with each other and used to speak also, he said, adding the police are verifying claims made by Khan. Another official said the police are verifying the WhatsApp chats and call records of Sharma and Khan. Asked if Sharma was pregnant, an official from the probe team said there was no indication of pregnancy in the preliminary autopsy report.

Also Read: Sheezan cheated on my daughter, should not be spared: Tunisha's mother

Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. At the time of her death, Sharma was shooting for the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. She had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, the actress was found hanging inside, police had said.