Active Covid cases in country rise to 49,622

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2023, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 11:46 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India recorded 11,109 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, while the active cases increased to 49,622, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh ,Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,97,269)

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,16,586 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Covid

