Activists move SC for providing rations under NFSA

Activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar have approached the Supreme Court for directions to the governments to take steps to redetermine the total number of persons to be covered under rural and urban areas of the National Food Security Act.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the plea before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana, and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli for urgent hearing.

The bench said it would consider listing it.

The plea, among others, sought directions to the Union government to file a status report with respect to the directions contained in the judgment of June 29, 2021 specifically details of food grains provided to state governments in order to implement schemes for providing rations to migrant workers, including details of states which sought additional foodgrains, details of quantity provided etc.

The application also sought directions to all state governments to immediately implement the direction to bring in place an appropriate scheme for distribution of dry ration to migrant workers without insistence on furnishing of identity proof.

