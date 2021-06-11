Actor Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

Actor Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 13:21 ist
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Credit: Twitter/ @TheDilipKumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been discharged from the hospital.

"With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar," an pdate from his official Twitter account read.

 

The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, on Sunday.

Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure on Wednesday.

The veteran actor was initially set to be discharged on Thursday but family friend Faisal Farooqui said it has been decided to let Kumar rest for a day at the hospital.

Dilip Kumar
bollywood

