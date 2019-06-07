Actor Karan Oberoi granted bail in rape case

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to TV actor Karan Oberoi, who is facing charges of rape, blackmail and extortion.

On 4 May, the 34-year-old victim had filed an FIR, alleging that the accused had raped her in 2014 on the pretext of marriage, filmed it and demanded money to not make the video viral.

Subsequently, Karan, who has acted in serial Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin, was arrested by the police.

On 17 May, the Mumbai sessions court had turned down the bail plea - following which he had moved the Bombay High Court.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

"We are very happy with the decision. Finally, the justice has been served," Karan's lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said.

"The high court has made strict observations about the quality of the investigation and against the conduct of the complainant. The high court has said prima facie it is not the case of rape and the WhatsApp communication placed on record which is admitted by the advocate for the complainant does not indicate that it is the case of rape, filming and extortion," Tiwari said.

The Bombay High Court also said that the mobile phone of the complainant should be seized for the investigation.



"That the complainant was obsessed with Karan and there is no material on record to indicate demand of any gift from him. Also, that false FIR has been recently registered by complainant where she spoke about the assault on her," he added.

The court had also observed that the second FIR of the complainant was to deny him bail.