Actress Rhea Chakraborty claims false implication in FIR by Patna police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR filed by father of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Patna Police to Mumbai.

The copy of her petition shared on Thursday claimed that she has been falsely implicated in the case at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh, the father of Rajput. Singh, in his complaint, accused Rhea and others, including her family members, of cheating, holding his son hostage and forcing him to commit suicide. He also claimed as much as Rs 17 crore was withdrawn from his son's bank accounts.

In her petition, Rhea said she and the deceased were live-in partner till June 8. Rajput was suffering from depression for some time and had been on anti-depressant drugs. He ended his life on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

"The Mumbai police is still investigating the matter and the causes leading to such drastic steps were being examined," she pointed out, adding that her statement has also been recorded by the Mumbai police.

She contended assuming if there was an iota of truth in the FIR lodged on July 25, the case must have been transferred to jurisdictional magistrate in Mumbai.

Claiming that she received various rape and death threats, Rhea said it would be just and expedient to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai and no prejudice would be caused to the complainant on it.

Meanwhile, Bihar government as well as father of Rajput have filed a caveat in the top court, asking it not to pass any order without hearing them in the matter.