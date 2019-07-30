Admin of ‘Pak Zindabad’ WhatsApp group arrested

A man, identified as Saddam Qureshi of West Champaran in Bihar, was arrested on Tuesday for creating a WhatsApp group ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The accused, a resident of Nazni Chowk, was apprehended for posting several objectionable anti-India posts and circulating them through the group.

After a case was lodged against him, the station house officer (SHO) of the city police station, Sriram Singh, arrested him along with his phone and sim card.

“Through this WhatsApp group ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, Saddam had been posting several anti-India posts and trying to vitiate the atmosphere,” said Singh, who sought the help of a technical team before arresting Saddam. The team traced the group admin and then, through tower location, traced Saddam at Sant Ghat in the district.

He has been booked under Section 153A, 153B and 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FIR against 16 for vulgar comments

The Bihar police have registered an FIR against 16 persons who had made vulgar and objectionable comments against former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid when she was in Bihar to campaign for CPI nominee Kanhaiya Kumar.

Though the comments against Shehla were posted by these 16 accused on Facebook in April-May this year, the police acted only after social activist Zena Yaman lodged a complaint with the Women's Commission. All these 16 accused have been booked under Section 67 and 67-A of the IT Act, besides under Sections 294, 469, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).