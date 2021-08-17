Afghan students in India worried amid Taliban takeover 

As conditions in Afghanistan become grim in wake of the Taliban takeover, the students from the neighbouring country studying in Indian cities are a worried lot.

By different estimates, nearly 10,000 to 15,000 students hailing from Afghanistan are based in India, of which around 5,000 are in Maharashtra.

They now face issues of a communication breakdown, leaving them with no information about their families who face threat to their lives if the Taliban come to know about them studying in India.

Besides, students are faced with issues related to visas, which the government is addressing, and they are running out of money.

“We are totally confused….we don’t know what to do, we are in a difficult situation,” said Mohammed Ahamedi, a student based in Maharashtra, who has already knocked the doors of the government. “The government must look at the issues of immigration of our parents to India and help us in getting jobs in India. Returning back is like inviting death,” Ahamedi told DH over the phone.

According to him, there are a total of 15,000 plus students from Afghanistan. “The families of the students are in danger…it is a big worry. Nothing is working, landline or cellphones….we are just glued to TV sets for updates,” he said.

Pune-based Sanjay Nahar, the founder-president of Sarhad NGO, said that they have already started working on a plan. “By our estimates there are over 10,000 Afghanistan students in India…we are getting the details. By a day’s time, the picture would be clear…we will have exact details on the total number of students, how many are currently in India and how many have gone back during lockdown,” said Nahar.

Mumbai-based peace activist Jatin Desai said that the situation is worrisome. “All those who are under threat should be given priority in visa irrespective of his/her religion,” said Desai, a journalist, author, analyst and activist. "Many students depend on parents and families as far as college and institute fees, rent for accommodation are concerned. They are in a difficult situation," he said, adding that the Centre and state governments must extend necessary help to the students.