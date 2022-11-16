Aftab, Shraddha shifted to Chattarpur three days before her murder

Aftab Ponawalla along with his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar had shifted to the house in the Chattarpur area in the national capital on May 15, three days before he killed her, sources said.
"They had arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed in a Hotel at Paharganj area for a week and then shifted to Chattarpur," said a source.
Police teams conducted searches in the house and found blood stains in the kitchen.
For the second time on Tuesday morning, the police team had taken the accused Aftab Poonawalla to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains of the body of the victim. He was first taken to the area on Monday.
Since his arrest on Saturday, the police teams have recovered 10 suspected human body parts.
The police said that after chopping Shraddha's body into 35 pieces on May 18, the accused bought a new refrigerator the next day and stored the remains in it.
To conceal the stench, he lit incense sticks at his home.
Aftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show Dexter.
Being a trained chef, the accused was adept at using a knife, according to the sources.
However, the murder weapon is yet to be recovered.
