The country's infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,87,496)

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 04 2023, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 12:53 ist

After 97 days, India records more than 300 fresh Covid-19 cases

India logged more than 300 fresh coronavirus cases after 97 days, while the active cases increased to 2,686, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The country saw a single-day rise of 334 new cases, while the death toll rose to 5,30,775 with three latest fatalities -- two reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,87,496).

The active cases now comprise 0.00 per cent of the total cases, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,035, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

