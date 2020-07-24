Agri-input products to be marketed through CSCs

Common Services Center (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle under Ministry of Electronics and IT, has tied up with Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), one of the biggest cooperatives in India, to distribute fertilizers and agricultural inputs to farmers through its pan-India network of CSCs across India, particularly in rural areas.

With the partnership, the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who run around 2.5 lakh CSCs in rural areas out of a total of around 3.6 lakh, CSC can now place orders of various fertilizers and agricultural inputs for farmers through IFFCO e-Bazar platform, which has been integrated with Digital Seva Portal of CSC. There is no requirement of license for sale of these products through e-Bazar.

The VLEs will earn additional commission on all orders placed and the items will be directly delivered at the shipping address mentioned in the order. IFFCO e-Bazar provides agri inputs like fertilizers, agro-chemicals, bio-fertilizers, bio-stimulants, cattle feed, sprayers, and other agri-implements to the farming community under one roof.

“The last-mile delivery is an important aspect of our activities at IFFCO and the partnership with CSC and its VLEs will help us reach out to farmers and citizens in the villages with timely supply of reliable and quality Agri inputs," U S Awasthi, MD & CEO, IFFCO, said.

“Our partnership with IFFCO is a step ahead in furthering the agenda of the Government in serving the farmers and underserved community, especially those living in the rural areas," Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC said.

IFFCO will also utilize the network of CSCs across the country to purchase Neem fruit (nimboli), which are used to make bio-pesticides, from farmers across the country, Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director IFFCO said.