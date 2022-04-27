AICC puts K V Thomas and Kerala CPM in a quandary

The AICC's decision not to initiate stringent actions against veteran leader K V Thomas seems to have put both Thomas and the ruling CPM in Kerala in a quandary.

As the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee took a strong stand against Thomas for attending a CPM seminar defying the party diktat, it was widely speculated that Thomas maybe even expelled from the party. Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran had even made statements along those lines.

But the AICC limited the action against Thomas to removal from positions in the Kerala PCC. He would continue as an AICC member.

This seems to have come as a setback to his plans of Thomas to gain sentiments for being expelled from the party and the plans of the CPM to have Thomas closer to the party and thereby earn the benefits in an upcoming by-poll in Thomas's home district Kochi.

A senior Congress leader in Kerala told DH that the AICC took a 'wise decision' on the issue considering the present context.

On Wednesday Thomas even rejected a political asylum offered by CPM Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan "Congress was still his home. Those who are homeless only required political asylum. Positions in the party were like tables and chairs and even if those were taken there would be a stool to sit in the party," Thomas told reporters.

Thomas, who is a former union minister, attended a seminar on state-central relationships organised by the CPM as part of the party national congress in Kerala recently. Congress leadership objected to it as the Congress was staging stirs against the CPM government. But Thomas attended the event defying national leadership's directive and even strongly criticised the leadership.

The CPM strongly backed Thomas, triggering speculations that Thomas may formally join the left camps and either Thomas or his daughter may contest in the ensuing Assembly election at Thrikkakara constituency in Kochi where sitting MLA P T Thomas of the Congress died.

Thrikkakara has been a stronghold of Congress. K V Thomas is from the Christian Latin Catholic community which has a presence in the region. Hence the CPM was pinning hopes on having K V Thomas with them. Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party is also planning to contest by joining hands with Kitex group backed Twenty20 forum that has considerable influence in the region. These factors also seem to have prompted the Congress national leadership not to take harsh actions against Thomas.