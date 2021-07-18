AIMIM's official Twitter account hacked, restored

AIMIM's official Twitter account hacked, restored

AIMIM's Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakh followers

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 18 2021, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 19:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

The official Twitter account of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked on Sunday for a few hours and was later restored, party sources said here.

The hackers changed the Twitter profile name from AIMIM to 'Elon Musk' and the profile picture of the handle was replaced with that of the Tesla CEO.

According to a party statement, the AIMIM Twitter account which was hacked on Sunday afternoon has been restored.

The same account was hacked a few days ago but was restored, sources said adding the account was again hacked at around 1 pm on Sunday.

"Nine days ago also the Twitter account of AIMIM was hacked but we communicated to Twitter and the account was restored. Now again the account has been hacked," a spokesperson of the Hyderabad-headquartered party, said.

A complaint to Hyderabad Police will be lodged on Monday. "No new tweets were posted on the account, he said. AIMIM's Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakh followers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AIMIM
Twitter
hacking

Related videos

What's Brewing

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 