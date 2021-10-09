'Air India acquisition by Tatas good for its future'

Air India acquisition by Tatas good for state-run carrier's future: Praful Patel

Tata Sons will retake Air India as the government accepted its winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Oct 09 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 21:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel on Saturday welcomed the acquisition of Air India by the Tata group terming it a "good step" for the future of the state-run carrier.

Tata Sons will retake Air India - the airline it founded nearly 90 years back - as the government accepted its winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 per cent of the debt-laden state-run carrier.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Patel supported the privatisation of Air India and said, "Tata group taking over Air India is a good step for the future of Air India," he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Air India
Tata Group
Praful Patel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

 