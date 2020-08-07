Air India Express flight crash Live: One of the deceased tests coronavirus positive; all involved in rescue ops asked to quarantine self

Air India Express flight inbound from Dubai crashes at Karipur airport in Kozhikode. According to the local police, flight IX 1344 skidded off the runway while landing. There were around 190 passengers on board. All rescued passengers have been taken to hospitals. Rough weather was prima facie considered to be the reason for the mishap. The aircraft overshot the runway. The flight's landing was also getting delayed by over 30 minutes owing to the bad weather. Stay tuned for live updates.