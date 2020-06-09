AirAsia India ferries home 180 Assam migrants from Mumbai in chartered flight supported by Sonu Sood

As many as 180 migrant workers were ferried back home to Silchar in Assam from Mumbai on Tuesday in a chartered flight operated by AirAsia India with support from actor Sonu Sood, the low-cost carrier said.

Anup Manjeshwar, Sales and Distribution head, AirAsia India said it was a pleasure working with Sood on this initiative, which had inspired many others to support these efforts.

"This is our 12th flight under the 'Umeed Ki Udaan' banner, flying 180 migrant guests from Mumbai to Silchar, Assam," he added.

'Umeed ki Udaan' was started by AirAsia India to assist migrant workers reach their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

After a gap of two months, India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended.

So far, over 2.66 lakh people have been infected and nearly 7,500 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in India.