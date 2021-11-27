Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court summons Chidambaram, son Karti

Aircel Maxis case: Court summons Chidambaram & his son

The probe agencies say the approval was granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 27 2021, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 14:52 ist
The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. Credit: IANS

A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in regard to the Aircel Maxis case.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The probe agencies say the approval was granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

According to rules and the foreign direct investment policy in force at that time, Chidambaram was reportedly empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment only up to Rs 600 crore. It is alleged that Chidambaram withheld Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of the deal until his son, Karti Chidambaram received the 5 per cent share in the company.

More to follow...

