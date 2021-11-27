Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court summons Chidambaram, son Karti

A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in regard to the Aircel Maxis case.

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court issues summons to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in ED and CBI cases. Court takes cognizance of the charge-sheets filed by probe agencies in the matter. pic.twitter.com/8Y6sCrod6F — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The probe agencies say the approval was granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

According to rules and the foreign direct investment policy in force at that time, Chidambaram was reportedly empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment only up to Rs 600 crore. It is alleged that Chidambaram withheld Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of the deal until his son, Karti Chidambaram received the 5 per cent share in the company.

