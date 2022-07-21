No more fee for boarding pass at check-in counters

Airlines can't charge extra fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters: Aviation ministry

Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Go First currently charge a fee of Rs 200 if a passenger wants the boarding pass to be issued at the check-in counter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 19:33 ist

Airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports, the aviation ministry said on Thursday.

Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Go First currently charge a fee of Rs 200 if a passenger wants the boarding pass to be issued at the check-in counter.

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions according to the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

In view of the above, the airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, it mentioned.

On May 21, 2020, the ministry made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in and get the boarding pass then itself.

However, on May 9, 2022, the ministry issued an order stating that airlines should encourage, facilitate and guide the passengers for doing "timely web check-in and bag tag printing" and "minimise or avoid" imposing penal charges on passengers who have not done web check-in.

The ministry on Thursday said the practice of airlines charging an additional fee for issuing boarding passes at airport check-in counters is not in accordance with the May 9 order. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Airport
Aviation Ministry

What's Brewing

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

 