ABHM's national secy booked for controversial remark

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national secretary booked for 'ban Friday prayers' remark

The remark could create ill will between different sections of the society, the police said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 14:19 ist
Pooja Shakun Pandey. Credit: Twitter/@ShakunPooja

Pooja Shakun Pandey, national secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after her controversial remark to "ban Friday prayers", police said.

The remark could create ill will between different sections of the society, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kalanidhi Naithani in a statement on Monday said that a case has been registered at Gandhi Park police station in this regard on Monday following her controversial remarks, which could stoke religious passions.

On June 5, Pandey wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding "ban on Friday prayers" and told mediapersons that the weekly congregational prayer constitute a threat to peace in the country.

Additional city magistrate Kunwar Bahadur Singh also slapped a notice to Pandey, asking her to respond to the charge that she was stoking communal passions by her provocative steps.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha
India News
IPC
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Rahul visits Moosewala's home, expresses condolences

Rahul visits Moosewala's home, expresses condolences

No safer locations for us in Valley: Kashmiri Pandits

No safer locations for us in Valley: Kashmiri Pandits

Who won? Depp-Heard verdict divides fans in India

Who won? Depp-Heard verdict divides fans in India

Visvesvaraya terminal finally opens but without fanfare

Visvesvaraya terminal finally opens but without fanfare

DH Toon: Prophet row | Now Taliban is advising us

DH Toon: Prophet row | Now Taliban is advising us

A journey of bonhomie

A journey of bonhomie

Apple unveils message recall, other 'wishlist' features

Apple unveils message recall, other 'wishlist' features

Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand

Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

 