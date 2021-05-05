New Covid testing norms by Centre: All you need to know

All you need to know about the Centre's new Covid-19 testing guidelines

The total daily national testing capacity is close to 15 lakh tests considering a three-shift operationalization of the existing laboratory network

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2021, 11:11 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 11:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

As Covid-19 cases surge during the second wave of the pandemic, so has the load on laboratories in charge of processing the swabs taken for a Covid-19 test. To reduce the load on these labs, the Centre has announced new guidelines for Covid-19 testing, one of which says that Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals need not be tested.

India currently has a total of 2,506 molecular testing laboratories, including RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, and other platforms. The total daily national testing capacity is close to 15 lakh tests considering a three-shift operationalization of the existing laboratory network. 

Read | At 3,780, India logs highest-ever daily Covid-19 deaths, 3.82 lakh cases

"At present, the laboratories are facing challenges to meet the expected testing target due to extraordinary caseload and staff getting infected with COVID-19. In view of this situation, it is imperative to optimize the RT-PCR testing and simultaneously increase the access and availability of testing to all citizens of the country," the apex health research body said.

The new guidelines state that an RT-PCR test is not necessary in these instances:

1. Individuals whose Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has returned a positive result

2. Individuals who have returned a positive result for an RT-PCR test once

3. Healthy individuals undertaking interstate travel

4. Covid-19 recovered patients while being discharged from hospitals

5. Individuals who have completed 10 days of home isolation and shown no symptoms

(With agency inputs)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 test
ICMR

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 